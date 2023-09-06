Addict son killed by father

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 5

A drug addict was killed by his father in Pandori Gola village on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Sukhraj Singh Raju (32). The father of the deceased, Gurmej Singh (65), has been arrested as a case under Section 302 of IPC was registered against him.

Amarjit Kaur, mother of the deceased, in her statement to the Sadar police, Tarn Taran, said that her son Sukhraj Singh fell in bad company and used to consume drugs. She said that Sukhraj used to quarrel with the other members of the family under the influence of drugs and the family was much perturbed over his activities.

She said that her husband attacked Sukhraj Singh with sharp-edged weapons on Sunday night. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family on Monday by the police.

#Tarn Taran