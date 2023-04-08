Addicts counselled to shun drugs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 7

The ‘Committee against Drugs’ (CAD), formed by the villagers of Piddi, in a meeting with the addicts on Friday, deliberated on the reasons behind drug consumption and also gathered views to ward off the threat.

Counselling of the addicts was also done in the meeting by appealing to them to shun drugs. Satnam Singh Pannu, former state president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, and other leaders while addressing the meeting said the addicts expressed their views openly and listed unemployment and negativism as the main reasons for the drug menace.

Taking the problem seriously, the leaders sought to involve senior police officials and demanded stern action against anti-social elements. The leaders said the easy availability of drugs, especially of spurious illicit alcohol-mixed liquor and tobacco products, were a factor behind drug consumption by the youth. The leaders demanded that the addicts be treated in the newly established ‘Yogshala’ on priority basis.