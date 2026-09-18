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Home / Amritsar / ADGP lists measures to keep drug, arms smuggling in check in Amritsar

ADGP lists measures to keep drug, arms smuggling in check in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:58 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Drones being positioned at strategic locations near the International Border.
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Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Nilabh Kishore today visited the border belt in Amritsar and reviewed the security arrangements, including checkpoints set up in border villages as part of the second line of defence against cross-border smuggling.

The visit comes two days after the Punjab Police enhanced its anti-drone capabilities along the Amritsar border belt. The ADGP also held a meeting with Border Security Force officials to discuss measures to check the movement of drugs, weapons and explosives from across the International Border.

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The official’s visit assumes significance amid renewed focus by security and intelligence agencies on strengthening border management and coordination among forces deployed along the sensitive frontier. A recent meeting of senior officers of the Army, BSF and Punjab Police at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir discussed measures, including creation of a unified intelligence grid, better sharing of intelligence inputs, exchange of findings from drone wreckage analysis and forensic examination, and enhanced night surveillance along vulnerable stretches.

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Kishore also reviewed the deployment of drones along the border belt. The drones are being positioned at strategic locations near the International Border to supplement existing anti-drone systems and help security agencies monitor aerial activity.

Besides detecting suspicious aerial movement, the drones are expected to assist in tracking suspected drug couriers who enter border villages to collect consignments dropped by drones from across the border.

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The growing use of drones for smuggling narcotics, weapons and other contraband has emerged as a major security concern in Punjab. The Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament in July that drone-assisted smuggling had increased sharply since 2021, with Punjab accounting for 298 of the 305 such incidents reported across the country in 2025.

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