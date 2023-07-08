Aditya Marshal bowls his way into the big league

Aditya Marshal has made the city proud by getting selected to play for Hampton Falcons in the Sher-e-Punjab Premier Cricket League which commences in SAS Nagar from July 13. He is the son of coach Rakesh Marshal. The youngster is a fast bowler and has already had a stint in the prestigious National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 2019. Aditya, who practices eight hours a day, has also given some fine performances while playing for Punjab in the Under-16 and Under-19 tournaments. During practice at the Government College for Boys’ stadium, he can be seen fine-tuning his bowling skills. He surely knows the importance of seam and swing. He says his main wicket-taking ball is the one that swings late and often takes the edge of the bat. Gurdaspur is hoping that this young fast bowler swings it the right way for the city during the premier league. He keeps himself involved with the game by watching domestic and international matches. Right now, he is keenly watching the Ashes series Test being played between England and Australia at Leeds. He says he is learning the art of swing bowling from the Aussie fast bowlers. He has also developed a special affinity for the famous English fast bowling duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson who have had a rich haul of Test wickets between them. “Tell me and I forget it. Teach me and I remember it. Involve me and I learn,” says Aditya.

Seechewal comes to the rescue of Gurdaspur

At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. We then owe a deep sense of gratitude to those who lighted the flame within us. This is true of noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal. Gurdaspur is indeed indebted to this man. With MP Sunny Deol unwilling to visit his constituency, it is obvious that he knows nothing of what is going on. For some inexplicable reason, he is also unwilling to dig deep into his reservoir of MPLAD funds. Officials say crores of rupees are lying in his account but somehow he is averse to touching that money. Hence, when residents of a cluster of seven villages located across the river Ravi protested that the boat given to them by the PWD to cross the river was in a rickety condition and leaking from a hundred places, they looked up to their MP for succour. For several months, a pontoon bridge links this cluster of villages to mainland Gurdaspur. During the monsoon, this bridge is dismantled for fear of being washed away by the swirling currents of the Ravi. It is then replaced by a PWD operated boat. Try as they did, the villagers could not locate their MP. Seechewal somehow got to know of their predicament and offered to give Rs 7 lakh from his MPLAD funds to the DC to purchase a boat. The DC prepared a quick estimate, got it passed and now finally the boat has arrived. Moral of the story: Never vote for a celebrity because he or she is sure to ditch you once he becomes an MP. It is almost certain he will leave you in the midst of troubled waters.

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)