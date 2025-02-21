Administration joins hand with Baba Bhuriwale to raise green cover

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has launched a campaign to plant big saplings in Golden Gate area with the support of the Sant Baba Bhuri Wale Foundation. The DC said the district administration will make the city green with the support of Baba Bhuri Wale and saplings, about 10-15 feet tall, will be planted along the main roads.

The Deputy Commissioner said the initiative has been undertaken as part of mitigation measures for climate change and destruction of green belts. “We want to encourage every citizen to plant trees at vacant places around their houses. If we want to give a good environment to the future generations, we should join the tree planting campaign from today itself. This weather is conducive for planting trees.”

Praising Baba Bhuriwale, Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia said efforts being made by him will be an inspiration for the future generations. He said the municipal corporation is committed to taking care of these plants and tree guards will be installed around the plants. Besides, MC water tankers will be deployed to water these plants. He appealed to the people to plant trees so that the city’s green cover can be increased.