Administration releases advisory for blackout protocol guidelines in Amritsar district

Under given war-like situation, the district administration has issued orders for blackout to be observed from 7.30 pm today. The administration has released blackout protocol guidelines, which will immediately be applicable. As per the guidelines, siren sound means a warning signal and taking immediate caution.

There will be no mock drills from now on. It is mandatory for all residents to strictly follow these instructions. On seeing any unidentified flying object or drone, residents have to immediately inform the control room or official concerned. The advisory states that only government instructions had to be trusted.

As per the guidelines, residents have to turn off all lights in their homes. This includes main lights, inverter lights and any type of light that is visible outside of the residence. It is mandatory to turn off the inverter light at 7.30 pm every day. Curtains in houses have to be drawn completely. Residents should not open windows or doors of their houses. Besides they should not spread or believe in rumours.

All essentials devices, including mobile phones, power banks, torches and radios, should be charged beforehand. Neighbours and children have to be informed about any new developments. All residents have to be prepared for blackouts. Essentials like water, torch, shoes and documents should be kept together.

In case a person is driving a car and hears a siren, he/she should immediately stop his/her vehicle, turn off its headlights and not move. There should be no vehicle or pedestrian on road after the siren is sounded.