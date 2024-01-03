Administration releases Rs 4.5 crore to open new libraries

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

In tune with the programme designed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make libraries a reality, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today released a grant of Rs 4.50 crore to build 10 libraries in the district in the first phase.

‘New building for libraries needed’ The Deputy Commissioner, Ghanshyam Thori, said a new building has to be constructed for some libraries, while for some libraries, the existing buildings have to be renovated.

He forwarded the funds to Executive Engineer Panchayati Raj and Supervising Engineer Municipal Corporation and directed them to start work immediately. He also stated that quality of work should be taken care of for the construction of public libraries.

These libraries will be established in Attari Assembly constituency’s Chicha and Gharinda villages, Baba Bakala Sahib constituency’s Tung village, Amritsar West Constituency’a Chheharta Zone number eight and Amritsar North constituency’s erstwhile deputy commissioner office, which now houses district library, Rs 32 lakh each per library has been released. While an amount of Rs 64 lakh per library has been released for the construction of libraries in Gol Bagh, Bolaria Park in the South constituency, Chali Khoo Park in the Amritsar East and Lahori Gate zone number two in the Amritsar Central constituency.

