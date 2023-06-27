Admission portal: Colleges seek extension of deadline for registration

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

After the Joint Action Committee formed by the unaided private colleges yielded to government’s decision to allow admissions for academic session 2023-24 through centralised admission portal, the management of colleges has requested the government to extend the deadline for registration on the admission portal. The closing date for registration for students seeking admission to various UG courses was June 25, while admissions for undergraduate courses in GNDU, PU and Punjabi University, Patiala, are still ongoing.

“Since, admissions in all state universities and private universities are ongoing, we seek extension of admission closing date on the centralised admission portal otherwise, it will strand the students, who come to us for registration for UG courses after June 25. The closing date for registration through online portal should be kept common for colleges and universities offering UG courses,” said Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College.

The colleges had begun registrations for admission to new academic session while opposing the centralised admission portal. “The government has been pushing for centralised admission portal for the past one year, despite the questions being raised by colleges. Now, the colleges face a challenge in uploading all the information of the academic programme in UG and PG that they are offering as there have been some technical difficulties. Due to this, students too are facing difficulty in getting registered for desired courses. Also, the closing date for registration is too early for students, who took different competitive exams and were waiting for results,” said Mehal Singh, Principal, Khalsa College.

Meanwhile, the colleges are hopeful that the extension of closing date for registering on centralised admission portal might just bring respite in an otherwise confusing scenario. “We cannot go ahead with walk-in admissions or registrations now that centralised portal is in place. But while the portal is closed, how will a student register with a particular college. It would definitely limit our admissions, while universities carry out admissions in absence of any common guidelines,” said Gupta.?