Home / Amritsar / Admn bans overcrowding of schoolchildren in auto-rickshaws

Admn bans overcrowding of schoolchildren in auto-rickshaws

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:03 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ignoring safety norms, an overloaded auto-rickshaw ferries schoolchildren in Amritsar.
Despite repeated warnings, violations of traffic norms by auto-rickshaws ferrying schoolchildren have drawn the attention of the district administration, prompting it to impose a ban on vehicles carrying more students than the permissible limit.

Concerned about the safety of students and the growing traffic problems, the district administration has issued strict orders prohibiting auto-rickshaw drivers from carrying children beyond the prescribed seating capacity. The administration stated that doing so is a violation of traffic and motor vehicle norms.

Additional District Magistrate Rupinder Pal Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the order, no vehicle or auto-rickshaw driver in the district will be allowed to transport schoolchildren beyond the approved seating capacity.

The administration noted that many vehicles and auto-rickshaws transporting students to schools are often found carrying far more children than permitted. Such overcrowding not only causes traffic congestion on busy roads but also increases the risk of accidents, putting the lives of children in danger.

Officials said strict compliance with the order is necessary to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and to maintain proper traffic discipline in the city.

The administration has also directed all school principals and headmasters to play an active role in spreading awareness among parents. They have been asked to inform parents about the risks of sending their children in overcrowded vehicles and to ensure that transport arrangements follow safety norms.

Officials added that cooperation among schools, parents and transport operators is essential to prevent violations and ensure that children travel safely to and from school.

The prohibitory order will remain in force in the district until May 6. The administration has warned that strict action may be taken against anyone found violating the instructions.

