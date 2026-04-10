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Home / Amritsar / Admn bans wheat harvesting with combines at night

Admn bans wheat harvesting with combines at night

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:27 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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The district administration has imposed a complete ban on wheat harvesting using combine machines between 7pm and 9am. The order was issued by Additional District Magistrate Rohit Gupta under Section 163 of the BNSS and will remain in force until June 6.

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According to the official order, the wheat harvesting season is about to begin and a large quantity of crop is expected to arrive in grain markets. Government procurement agencies will purchase wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), but only if it meets the prescribed quality standards.

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Authorities said complaints were often received that combine harvesters operated round the clock during the season. During night hours, these machines sometimes harvest wheat that is not fully ripe. Such wheat has green and immature grains, leading to losses for farmers. Any violation may lead to legal action by the authorities.

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