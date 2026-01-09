Admn imposes night ban on movement within 500 mtr of International Border in Amritsar

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Amritsar, Rohit Gupta, has imposed stringent restrictions on all kinds of movement and activities in areas adjoining the India-Pakistan border in the district, citing heightened security concerns.

Advertisement

Exercising powers vested under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the ADM ordered a complete ban on all activities within a 500-metre radius of the barbed-wire fence along the International Border.

Advertisement

According to the order, the restrictions will remain in force daily from 6 pm to 6 am in areas falling under the jurisdiction of police stations in Amritsar (Rural). The prohibitory orders will continue to remain effective till March 6, 2026.

Advertisement

The administration noted that the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district continues to be highly sensitive due to the possibility of movement by anti-national elements. Such activities, it said, could pose a serious threat to border security and disturb peace and public order in the border belt. The restrictions have been imposed in the interest of safeguarding life and property and to prevent any untoward incident in the area.

It is pertinent to mention that cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts have witnessed a significant rise in recent years. In 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested as many as 280 Indian smugglers from near the International Border for their involvement in cross-border smuggling activities. This marks a sharp increase compared to 2024, when 161 Indian nationals were apprehended.

Advertisement

Similarly, the BSF also apprehended 20 Pakistani nationals last year and neutralised three Pakistani intruders during separate incidents along the border, underlining the continuing security challenges faced in the region.