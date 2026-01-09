DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Admn imposes night ban on movement within 500 mtr of International Border in Amritsar

Admn imposes night ban on movement within 500 mtr of International Border in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:13 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the barbed wire fencing along the Indo-Pakistan Border near Amritsar district. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Amritsar, Rohit Gupta, has imposed stringent restrictions on all kinds of movement and activities in areas adjoining the India-Pakistan border in the district, citing heightened security concerns.

Advertisement

Exercising powers vested under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the ADM ordered a complete ban on all activities within a 500-metre radius of the barbed-wire fence along the International Border.

Advertisement

According to the order, the restrictions will remain in force daily from 6 pm to 6 am in areas falling under the jurisdiction of police stations in Amritsar (Rural). The prohibitory orders will continue to remain effective till March 6, 2026.

Advertisement

The administration noted that the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district continues to be highly sensitive due to the possibility of movement by anti-national elements. Such activities, it said, could pose a serious threat to border security and disturb peace and public order in the border belt. The restrictions have been imposed in the interest of safeguarding life and property and to prevent any untoward incident in the area.

It is pertinent to mention that cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts have witnessed a significant rise in recent years. In 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested as many as 280 Indian smugglers from near the International Border for their involvement in cross-border smuggling activities. This marks a sharp increase compared to 2024, when 161 Indian nationals were apprehended.

Advertisement

Similarly, the BSF also apprehended 20 Pakistani nationals last year and neutralised three Pakistani intruders during separate incidents along the border, underlining the continuing security challenges faced in the region.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts