Admn initiates fever survey in flood-affected villages

As part of its disease prevention drive in flood-affected areas, the Health Department on Thursday deployed 26 teams to carry out a large-scale fever survey in 14 villages of Ajnala and Ramdas areas. During the door-to-door survey, 2,046 people were examined, out of which, 74 were found with suspected symptoms and were given medicines immediately. In addition, 268 blood samples were collected for testing.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the survey is aimed at detecting cases early and stopping the spread of water-borne and mosquito-borne illnesses. She urged residents to cooperate with the visiting doctors and allow fogging teams to spray inside their houses.

Meanwhile, teams of the Health Department are conducting daily fogging and anti-larva spraying in the affected villages to check the breeding of mosquitoes. “Since the floodwaters are receding, the chances of diseases like dengue and chikungunya are higher. We are taking preventive action before the situation worsens,” officials said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Swaranjit Dhawan said dengue and chikungunya are spread to humans through the bite of Aedes mosquitoes, which breeds in clean, stagnant water and bites mostly during the day. Common symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, rashes, eye pain, and bleeding from gums or nose. Chikungunya can cause fever, swelling and painful joints along with skin rashes.

Dr Dhawan said both illnesses are treatable and can be prevented with simple measures. People should clean coolers and flowerpot trays once in a week, wear clothes that cover the body, use mosquito nets or repellents, and avoid taking aspirin or brufen during fever. Only paracetamol should be used. Drinking enough fluids and taking rest are also important.

He said the Health Department teams have been deployed in villages for continuous monitoring and testing so that suspected cases can be quickly identified and treated.