Admn seeks help from industrialists to eradicate TB

The district administration has appealed to the industry and factory owners to help in the eradication of tuberculosis (TB) by helping their workers get screened for the disease. A meeting to discuss the issue was held here under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a national initiative aimed at eliminating tuberculosis.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur, brought together industry and factory owners to discuss strategies for creating TB-free workplaces.

The main objectives of the programme are to detect and treat TB patients in every workplace, raise awareness about the disease and provide nutritional and vocational support to those affected.

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative Dr Paritosh Dhawan and State Programme Officer Dr Jaskirat Singh informed the industry representatives of the objectives of the programme. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the programme’s goal of eradicating TB disease from the district and finding hidden cases to provide them with free treatment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur said under this programme, all workers and labourers in industries and factories will be screened and special medical camps organised. She said TB patients will receive nutritional support, diagnostic support and vocational support.

She said all these patients would be registered under Ni-kshay Mitra programme so that they are provided nutritious food to help fight TB. She said all tests and medicines will be provided absolutely free, and financial assistance will also be provided to TB patients.

The meeting was also attended by District TB Officer Dr Vijay Gotwal, District MEIO Amardeep Singh and industry officials, who pledged to work together to combat TB in the district.