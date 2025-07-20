DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / Admn seeks help from industrialists to eradicate TB

Admn seeks help from industrialists to eradicate TB

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The district administration has appealed to the industry and factory owners to help in the eradication of tuberculosis (TB) by helping their workers get screened for the disease. A meeting to discuss the issue was held here under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a national initiative aimed at eliminating tuberculosis.

Advertisement

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur, brought together industry and factory owners to discuss strategies for creating TB-free workplaces.

The main objectives of the programme are to detect and treat TB patients in every workplace, raise awareness about the disease and provide nutritional and vocational support to those affected.

Advertisement

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative Dr Paritosh Dhawan and State Programme Officer Dr Jaskirat Singh informed the industry representatives of the objectives of the programme. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the programme’s goal of eradicating TB disease from the district and finding hidden cases to provide them with free treatment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur said under this programme, all workers and labourers in industries and factories will be screened and special medical camps organised. She said TB patients will receive nutritional support, diagnostic support and vocational support.

Advertisement

She said all these patients would be registered under Ni-kshay Mitra programme so that they are provided nutritious food to help fight TB. She said all tests and medicines will be provided absolutely free, and financial assistance will also be provided to TB patients.

The meeting was also attended by District TB Officer Dr Vijay Gotwal, District MEIO Amardeep Singh and industry officials, who pledged to work together to combat TB in the district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts