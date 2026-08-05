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Home / Amritsar / Admn sets Aug 15 deadline to complete plantation of 6.50 lakh saplings

Admn sets Aug 15 deadline to complete plantation of 6.50 lakh saplings

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The drive marks the 650th Parkash Utsav of Guru Ravidas. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The district administration has intensified a special plantation drive to plant 6.50 lakh saplings across the district in honour of the 650th Parkash Utsav of Guru Ravidas. Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh reviewed the progress of the campaign during a meeting with officials of various departments and set August 15 as the deadline for achieving the target.

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Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that by linking the 650th Prakash Utsav of Guru Ravidas with environmental conservation, the district administration has launched an ambitious campaign to plant 6.50 lakh saplings across Amritsar district. He said all departments are working in coordination to achieve the target within the stipulated timeframe.

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He said saplings are being planted on village common lands, in urban parks, government and private schools and colleges, government offices, hospitals, along roadsides, on canal banks and at other public places. He directed all departments to ensure timely completion of their assigned targets while also taking responsibility for the proper care and maintenance of the saplings.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the objective of the campaign extends beyond plantation and focuses equally on protecting and nurturing the saplings until they grow into mature trees. He added that every department or institution receiving the saplings would also be responsible for their upkeep and protection.

Appealing to school students, gram panchayats, social organisations, clubs and the general public to actively participate in the initiative, the Deputy Commissioner said, “Every citizen should take a pledge to plant at least one sapling and ensure its proper care. This initiative will not only help translate the teachings of Guru Ravidas into practice but will also contribute significantly towards providing a clean and green environment for future generations.”

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District Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar said the Forest Department is supplying free saplings to all government departments and social organisations.

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