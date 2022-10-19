Admn to hold camp for linking voter ID card with Aadhaar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

The district administration has asked voters to share their Aadhaar card numbers with the booth-level officers (BLOs) of their area to link the same with their voter cards on October 25.

ADC makes appeal Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional District Election Officer Surinder Singh here on Tuesday appealed to all the voters to go to their polling stations on October 25 and get their voter cards linked with Aadhaar card.

The district administration will link each voter ID card with Aadhaar in the forthcoming special summary revision of Photo Electoral Roll. It would also pave way for rationalisation of polling stations and voter cards based on eligibility date January 1, 2023.

He said the instructions were received in this regard. The Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, amended two Sections 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. As per the sub-section 05 of section 23, every person whose name is entered in the voter list should inform his Aadhaar number to his voter registration office in form number 6-B. The work, in this regard, to inform Aadhaar number by the voter in form 6-B has taken off from August 1. This form number 6-B will be available. The BLOs will visit door to door to collect the Aadhaar number details of all the voters.

Special camps are also being organized at the cluster level for the purpose and in these camps, on specific dates, voters have to submit their Aadhaar number details. Form B can be found from voter facilitation centers, e-sewa centers and citizen service centers.

He said if a voter did not have an Aadhaar number or was not able to provide his Aadhaar number, then he can submit any one of the 11 documents listed in form 6-B.

He said the BLOs have been instructed to link the voter cards with the Aadhaar card within the given time in their constituencies.