Admn, Vardhman steel develop 2.5-acre Miyawaki forest at Chali Khuh Park

Admn, Vardhman steel develop 2.5-acre Miyawaki forest at Chali Khuh Park

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:59 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Vardhman officer Amit Dhawan hands over a letter to DC Sakshi Sawhney after developing a forest at Chali Khuh Park.
AmritsarThe district administration in collaboration with Vardhman Steel Company Limited has developed 2.5 acres of the Chali Khuh Park near the local Jaura Phatak as a Miyawaki forest. The forest will soon be open for public, as announced by DC Sakshi Sawhney and Sachit Jain, Deputy Director, Vardhaman Steel, here on Thursday.

The historic Chali Khuh (forty wells), sunk in the east of the city in 1904 and later converted to tubewells for direct supply to the distribution system for tap water supply, was initiated by the British government. It has been restored under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY). The government has spent Rs 5 crore on the project to attract tourists.

The forest has been developed under the ‘green city’ initiative. Besides, the purpose is also to increase greenery at the historic monuments and structures across Amritsar to attract tourists. Sanchit Jain said Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney’s relentless efforts to increase greenery in Amritsar was instrumental in bringing this project to life.

The Miyawaki forest concept, developed by Japanese scientist Akira Miyawaki, enables the creation of dense, thriving forests even in small urban areas. This approach is particularly significant, given the global decline in forest areas over the past few years.

The Chali Khuh project boasts an impressive 45 varieties of native and foreign fruit trees, making it a pioneering initiative in city. Vardhman Steel Company Limited aims to develop 1,000 acres of forest across Punjab, with Amritsar being the starting point.

