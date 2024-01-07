Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

The district Health Department has issued an advisory to take special care of children and elderly during the intense winter season. Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said, “The health of both the elderly and children gets affected as they can fall ill after exposure to cold.”

The elderly, especially those suffering from diabetes, asthma or heart diseases should be protected from cold. Small children should be kept warm. Their head and feet should be covered with woollens. Dr Vijay Kumar, Civil Surgeon

“In such weather conditions, all elderly, especially those suffering from diabetes, asthma or heart diseases should be protected from cold. They should not go out of home without any work”, he said.

“Small children should be kept warm. Their head and feet should be covered with woollens. If children have cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting or fever, their parents should immediately consult specialist doctors,” the Civil Surgeon said.

“Do not light a bonfire in a closed room because it produces carbon monoxide gas which can prove fatal. People should take special care of diet during winter. They should take warm liquids from time to time. Apart from this, special attention should be paid to the warnings of the Meteorological Department,” Dr Vijay said.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to stay indoors in case the ditrict witnesses dense fog, rain or hailstorm in the coming days.