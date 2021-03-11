Advocate, NRI injured in clash

Amritsar, April 29
A clash between two groups occurred in the office of a senior lawyer in Nehru Shopping Complex.
Senior advocate Sandeep Gorsi alleged that a group of people barged into his office and attacked him and his wife. Gorsi who received injuries in the assault was admitted in a private hospital.
The opposite group, an NRI family, alleged that the lawyer had assured to intervene to resolve a marital dispute but in vain. Satish Mehta, an NRI based in England, alleged that Gorsi couple attacked them when they asked him to return the money paid to them. “I too received head injuries,” he said.
The police officials said the statements of both the parties were being recorded to initiate further action.
Charanjit Kaur, Gorsi’s wife, said there was a matrimonial dispute between Mehta’s daughter and his client’s son who lives in Canada. She said today the accused along with around 15-20 persons, including women, entered their office at Nehru Shopping complex and started shouting, thereby creating a scene. She alleged the accused pushed and thrashed her besides snatching her expensive mobile phone, Rs 50,000 cash from the counter and snatched her gold chain. When Gorsi intervened, he was also brutally thrashed.
On the other hand Mehta alleged the Gorsi had taken Rs 5 lakh from them while assuring to settle their dispute by striking compromise. He said he was neither returning the money nor striking a compromise between the two parties. He said he has also filed a complaint against his son-in-law in the NRI police station for marrying his daughter fraudulently.
Charanjit Kaur denied taking any money.
