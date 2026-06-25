Afghan national among 7 arrested as cross-border arms, drugs network busted in Amritsar

Amritsar Police, in a joint operation with a central agency, have busted a cross-border illegal arms, narcotics and hawala network, leading to the arrest of seven accused, including an Afghan national and a juvenile.

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During the operation, police recovered 10 sophisticated weapons, including two sub-machine guns, 5.048 kg of heroin and Rs 30.38 lakh in hawala money, dealing a significant blow to an international smuggling syndicate allegedly operating across borders.

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According to preliminary investigations, the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who coordinated activities through social media platforms.

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The network reportedly received consignments of narcotics and illegal weapons and subsequently distributed them to criminal elements in different areas.

In a post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said police have also found evidence suggesting the use of hawala channels to facilitate financial transactions linked to drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

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The seized cash is believed to be connected to these illegal operations, he said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrests expose a well-organised network involved in trafficking drugs, illegal arms and illicit funds.

He added that the involvement of foreign-based operatives highlights the growing challenge posed by transnational criminal syndicates using digital platforms to coordinate activities.

A case has been registered at Islamabad Police Station, Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify additional associates connected to the foreign-based network, and uncover more recoveries and arrests, he added.