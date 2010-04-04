After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 27

A 31-year-old woman, Rajwant Kaur, had to move from pillar to post for more than 14 months to get a case registered against her husband and father-in-law who not only tortured her physically and mentally but also threw her out of the house about two years ago.

The accused, identified as Sukhchain Singh (her husband) and Ratanpal Singh (her father-in-law), both residents of Vallah (Amritsar) had been booked under Section 498-A of the IPC by Sarhali police on Saturday.

Rajwant Kaur was married to Sukhchain Singh about five years ago and they had a four-and-a-half-year-old son.

Narrating her tale of woes, Rajwant Kaur on Sunday said she was thrown out of her in-laws’ house on April 25, 2020, and she along with her son came back to her parents’ house to live with them.

She said she had lodged a complaint against her husband and father-in-law (vide SSP Office Number 215) on January 20, 2021, but no one cared to take action, though she moved from pillar to post during the period. Rather she was harassed by officials, she alleged.

Rajwant said the accused had not been arrested as yet. She fears the accused must take advantage of it to get an anticipatory bail.

Was thrown out of matrimonial home

