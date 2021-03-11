After 2-year hiatus, summer camps set to make a comeback this year

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

After a two-year hiatus, summer camps are set to make a comeback this year. Capitalising on the break from academics, summer camps are the perfect stop for some experiential learning and creative outlet for kids. As popular as they were before the pandemic hit globally and made learning confined to screens, some of the popular summer camps and workshops are back from June 1, giving children a chance for some offline fun and learning.

Art Gallery’s famed summer art camp will begin from June 1 and continue till July. The summer art programme is usually offered to kids falling in the 5-16 age group. It comprises several art workshops, demonstrations and an exhibition.

This year, though, to fill in the gap in creative discourse due to the pandemic, the Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA), which organizes summer camps, will engage senior artists from pan-Punjab to create more interesting and interactive art workshops.

“Two years of suspended creative activities have really affected the skills of kids. We expect a good response from parents as well as kids for the summer art camp as there was literally no outlet for experiential learning. We are trying to revive it and bring in activities like a water colour workshop for children that had not been conducted for the last few years,” informed Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA.

Right from open houses to creative writing, to dramatics, science and robotics, dance, singing, theatre, the city had multiple summer camps running privately as well as in schools. Owing to the Covid-19 disruption and heatwave, most schools have refrained from announcing any summer camps this year also. Some private institutions, including Punjab Natshala, will be hosting summer theatre workshops, but for selective age groups. A few schools

