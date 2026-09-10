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Home / Amritsar / After AAP’s Sekhon move, Waris Punjab De brings Lakha Sidhana into poll fray

After AAP’s Sekhon move, Waris Punjab De brings Lakha Sidhana into poll fray

The party has also appointed advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of late activist and Waris Punjab De leader Sandeep Singh, alias Deep Sidhu, as its in-charge for Talwandi Sabo

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:39 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Gangster-turned-social activist-turned-politician Lakha Sidhana. File photo
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While the controversy over the inclusion of gangster and Nabha jailbreak accused Gurpreet Singh Sekhon in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues, the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (WPD) has appointed gangster-turned-social activist-turned-politician Lakha Sidhana as its in-charge for the Maur Assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election.

The party has also appointed advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of late activist and WPD leader Sandeep Singh, alias Deep Sidhu, as its in-charge for Talwandi Sabo.

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Mandeep Singh Sidhu’s entry into the electoral fray carries symbolic significance, given the legacy of his late brother Deep Sidhu, who emerged as a prominent voice on Punjab’s identity and rights.

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Sidhana, now 46, hails from Sidhana village and was once a feared gangster. He faced nearly two dozen cases, including charges related to murder, extortion and booth capturing during election. He was first jailed in 2004 and continued to face multiple criminal cases until 2017.

However, about a decade ago, he began shifting towards social activism and politics.

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Sidhana was once considered a close confidant of SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann, but the two parted ways recently.

His political journey began in 2012, when he contested the Rampura Phul Assembly constituency as a candidate of the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP), formed by Manpreet Singh Badal after he broke away from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). At the time, only one case under the Arms Act was pending against him, according to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

The announcement was made by party secretary Pragat Singh Mianwind.

With these appointments, the party has sought to strengthen its presence in two important constituencies.

“Lakha Sidhana is known for his activism on Punjab’s issues and youth concerns, and his candidature is expected to energise the constituency,” Mianwind said.

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