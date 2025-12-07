After attack on sarpanch, Cong announces boycott of rural polls

Calling the attack on the Bhindi Saidan sarpanch during the filing of nominations — and the subsequent registration of an FIR against the victim and his family — a mockery of justice and law and order, the Congress on Saturday announced a boycott of the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections scheduled to be held in three assembly segments: Rajasansi, Majitha and Ajnala.

Surjit Singh, sarpanch of Bhindi Saidan in the Rajasansi constituency, was allegedly manhandled by Aam Aadmi Party workers during the nomination process, a video of which later surfaced. Congress leaders further alleged that AAP workers carried out a second attack on his house soon after.

The police later booked Surjit Singh, his family members, sitting MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, and Youth Congress leader Dilraj Singh Sarkaria in connection with the incident.

At a press conference, Lok Sabha member Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dilraj Sarkaria, former MLA Harpratap Ajnala and Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar accused the government of manipulating the elections in its favour with help from the administration and the police. Calling the elections already rigged, Aujla said they did not want anyone else to suffer the way Surjit Singh had.

Congress leaders alleged that Surjit Singh was beaten up in the presence of police and election officials, and that his house was attacked shortly afterwards. “Two people have been hospitalised, and a video of the entire incident has surfaced. Despite this, the police filed false cases against MLA Sukh Sarkaria, Dilraj Sarkaria and others instead of those who had carried out the attack,” Aujla said.

The Congress also claimed that Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, should have been booked, alleging he was behind the entire episode.

MP Aujla said the democratic process in Punjab was being mocked and that the administration was being used as a political weapon. The party alleged that nomination papers were cancelled in multiple areas, Congress supporters were threatened and pressure was exerted on nearly 70 per cent of the polling areas through police and hired goons.

They added that although Congress candidates had filed nominations in every constituency, most applications were rejected. While the candidates held receipts as proof of submission, the related files were allegedly missing — an act they termed blatant injustice. All candidates whose nominations were rejected were present at the press conference.