'Bengal jeeta, Punjab jeetenge': Tarun Chugh launches 'Chai Pe Charcha' event, targets Mann govt

As Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Punjab begins on June 25, BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a sharp offensive against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming that the state is ripe for political transformation. Chugh, who is in Amritsar, hosted a Chai Pe Charcha event at the famous ‘Sharma Tea Stall’ near DAV College, Hathi Gate, echoed the party's recent electoral successes in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

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Announcing the party's slogan 'Bengal jeeta, Punjab jeetenge', Chugh addressed party workers and locals during the event, where he also distributed sweets to celebrate the party's recent Assembly victories.

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He called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration a ‘disaster government’ defined by arrogance and failure. He accused the administration of letting the drug crisis spiral out of control while ‘looting’ state resources.

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Chugh targeted the AAP on its core poll guarantees, asserting that promises regarding free electricity, absolute drug eradication and restored law and order have all proven completely hollow.

"From villages to towns, the entire state is on the streets against this government. They have betrayed the farmers, failed to provide employment to the youth and compromised the safety and dignity of women," he alleged.

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Positioning the BJP as the only viable alternative capable of steering Punjab out of its current fiscal and social distress, he said, "The people want a Punjab where farmers get fair prices, the youth find dignified employment and safety is guaranteed," Chugh said, concluding that the 'Chai pe Charcha' marks the foundational step of a mass public movement to unseat the current government and restore Punjab's economic growth.

‘The momentum is irreversible’

Chugh said that the choice of venue held deep personal and political significance for the BJP leader. Stepping back into a space that shaped his early political career, Chugh said, "Nearly 40 years ago, this very tea stall in Amritsar was where I began my social and political life, balancing student politics at DAV College's canteen and the Central Assembly," Chugh reminisced. "Today, over that same cup of tea, we are launching a movement for absolute change in Punjab. Just as Bengal changed, Punjab will change too. The momentum is irreversible."