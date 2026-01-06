The Amritsar Municipal Corporation is set to soon launch the long-awaited radial roads project aimed at beautifying and upgrading four major roads leading to Darbar Sahib on the lines of the Heritage Street project.

Under the project, the roads will be redeveloped using coloured concrete stones and tiles, while damaged water supply and sewerage pipelines will be replaced. Provision will also be made for undergrounding electricity cables by constructing dedicated ducts. Around 400 houses and shops located along these routes will undergo uniform facade development to enhance the overall heritage character of the area.

The four roads selected under the project are Mahna Singh Road, Inside Ghee Mandi, Sri Ramsar Road and Katra Ahluwalia, covering a total stretch of about 4.5 km. The redevelopment will be carried out in a phased manner, with work scheduled to begin from the Ghee Mandi area, followed by Mahna Singh Road, Ramsar Sahib Road and Katra Ahluwalia.

The project has undergone a prolonged approval process. In 2024, a tender worth Rs 49 crore was prepared under the Smart City Mission to develop these roads on the Heritage Street pattern. The original scope included the replacement of sewerage and water supply lines along with the undergrounding of electricity cables. However, these components were later removed from the tender.

When the revised tender was sent to Chandigarh for financial vetting, a committee of chief engineers raised objections regarding changes in the scope of work and other issues. This led to the cancellation of the tender and the decision to re-tender the project.

During this period, a bidder approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 17, 2024, following which a status quo order was issued on January 25. The petition was later dismissed by the High Court in March, clearing the way for the project to proceed.

The project has now been reworked with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore and is expected to be completed within one-and-a-half years.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said the work to upgrade the four roads leading to Darbar Sahib would commence shortly. He said the project would focus on modern development while preserving the heritage character of the area, including the replacement of faulty water and sewerage lines and the creation of ducts for underground electricity cables. He added that buildings along the roads would be given a heritage-style facade similar to Hall Bazaar.