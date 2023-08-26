After farmer leaders set free, dharnas lifted at toll plazas

Amritsar, August 25
The farmers, who were arrested on August 22 to prevent ‘gherao’ of Chandigarh, were released this morning. Later, farmers lifted their dharnas at the Manawala (Amritsar) and Usman and Mannan (both in Tarn Taran) toll plazas.
More than 17 leaders of various farmer unions, including those of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, were detained on August 22 as the farmer unions had given a call to lay seige to Chandigarh. The arrested leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher, Savinder Singh Chutala, Rana Ranbir Singh and Harvinder Singh Masani, were released by the police only after they assured them of suspending their protest.
However, the leaders said the struggle would continue and if the upcoming meetings failed to yield meaningful results, then 16 farmer organisations would hold a meeting and decide further action.
After being released from the Central Jail, Amritsar, Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said the state government had decided to consider their demands, so they were suspending the protests at the toll plazas in the state. “There were 300 farmer leaders detained across the state. Our 85 leaders and activists had been in jail for the last four days.
The 16 unions will meet on September 4 in Chandigarh and decide the next course of action,” said Pandher.
