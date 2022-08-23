After LSD, African swine fever leaves pig rearers worried

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

After lumpy skin disease hit cattle in the district, reports of African swine fever among pigs have left owners of piggeries in the district worried.

However, the veterinary officials stated that no case of the disease had been reported from the district so far.

Apart from buffalo and cow rearing, poultry and piggeries are the other important subsidiary occupations of the farming sector.

The district officials stated that timely action of the state government to check movement of pigs or their meat from the infected area in Patiala to other parts has helped in containing the spread of the disease.

Earlier, dairy farmers suffered losses due to the lumpy skin disease as nearly 200 cows have died in the district so far.

African swine flu was detected in samples which were sent from Patiala district for testing. The fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting pigs. The mortality rate of this disease can be as high as 100 per cent and once a pig is affected, it dies within a few days.

