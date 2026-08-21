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Home / Amritsar / After meeting Punjab Guv, Amritsar MLA calls on J&K L-G seeking dam on Ujh river

After meeting Punjab Guv, Amritsar MLA calls on J&K L-G seeking dam on Ujh river

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal submits a memorandum to J&K L-G Manoj Sinha in Jammu.
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With a view to stop recurring floods in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

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has demanded the construction of a dam in Jammu

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and Kashmir.

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Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, AAP MLA from Ajnala, the area that suffered the maximum damage due to the raging Ravi last year, handed over a memorandum in this regard to Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu on Thursday.

The memorandum sought the construction of a dam on the Ujh river in Kathua. Dhaliwal had previously met with the Governor of Punjab to discuss the issue. He conveyed that the construction of the dam would provide the state the much-needed relief from flooding, especially in the Majha region. He said central teams had been looking for a conducive space to set up a dam near Kathua district and demanded an expeditious conclusion to the survey.

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