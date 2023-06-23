After one week, Metro bus service resumes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

A week after the suspension of services, the Metro buses being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) resumed its services today morning. The government has released funds to the operators, outsourced to run the Metro bus. After receiving the funds, the companies cleared salary bills of their employees till March. After getting the two-month pending salaries, the ticket collectors, guards and sanitation workers returned to job on 8 am today. The Metro bus staff had suspended its services on June 13 due to non-payment of salaries. The buses remained off the roads as ticket collectors, security guards and safai karamcharis were not paid their salaries for the last four months.

“Now, we got dues till March. After two months we have to again demonstrate to get the funds for April and May. To stop inconvenience to commuters, the government should make proper arrangements for the employees’ salary,” said a worker of the BRTS. — TNS