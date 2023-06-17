 After planting saplings, Red Cross centre holds blood donation camp : The Tribune India

Ten days after planting scores of saplings in the Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women to mark the World Environment Day, the Gurdaspur Red Cross De-addiction Centre was once again in the thick of things. On June 14, to mark the World Blood Donor day, the centre held a camp at its premises on the Gurdaspur-Sri Hargobindpur road. Nearly 200 people from different strata of society, including scores of BSF men and their families, turned up for the cause. The centre’s director Romesh Mahajan was the main organiser. A team from the Civil Hospital was at hand to collect blood. “Donate blood and keep the world’s heart beating. The more you give away, the happier you will become,” said Mahajan who is known in the city to have organised many socially benefiting schemes like imparting free education to children of beggars. Indeed, donation of blood means a few minutes to you, but a lifetime for someone else. As they say, it is the real act of humanity.

Gurdaspur turns fortress ahead of Shah’s rally

The season of political rallies is here. Yes, these ‘melas’ have started and will continue till the elections are held sometime early next year. India’s second most protected personality, Home Minister Amit Shah, is slated to address one such rally on June 18 at the grain market. The BJP’s line of thinking is that there are no VIPs in the party and that we are all the same. However, the local cops know that this line is superficial, there certainly are VIPs and Amit Shah is one. They also know that they will have to be on high alert till Shah flies back on Sunday afternoon after the curtains come down on the ‘mela’. That is the reason why check-posts have sprouted up like mushrooms in the spring rain. They have come up even in nooks and crannies of the city, leave alone the main roads. The security is tight. The top cop, SSP Harish Dayama is personally supervising each and every aspect of the security apparatus. He developed a habit of visiting the rally venue at odd hours just to check whether his men are on alert or not. After all, this is a border district and you never know how Pakistan reacts to such high-profile visits. A drone here or there can spoil the party. People who live in the vicinity of the grain market have been told to deposit their weapons with the nearest police station. Rogue elements have been rounded up. A hawk’s eye is being kept on the usual suspects. You can find junior and senior officers walking the streets at odd hours, frisking anyone and everyone who creates a suspicion in their minds. Some renowned persons of the city held the belief that like Caesar’s wife, they must be above suspicion. But with the Home Minister about to visit the town, the cops mean business. Nobody is above suspicion. Everyone is a suspect. The BSF has increased its security at the international border by a notch. Two helipads have been earmarked. One will be used while the other is being prepared for emergency purposes. The talking point among BJP workers is whether MP Sunny Deol will make it or not. He will not. Never, ever. An MP who did not think it appropriate to cast his vote in the Presidential election is not expected to be present. This man has badly let down his constituents, those very people who voted him to Parliament with a massive margin of 80K votes. The voter is feeling let down. The actor was in Chandigarh recently but never thought it prudent to visit his constituency. The rally has certainly enthused the BJP fan and the BJP fanatic. The Less Important Persons (LIPs), also called Karyakartas, are going all out to ensure their VIPs are treated with dignity and respect.

(contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

#Environment #Gurdaspur

