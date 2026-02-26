DT
After SIR, teachers protest CM Health Insurance Scheme duty

After SIR, teachers protest CM Health Insurance Scheme duty

DTF says this interferes with regular teaching and examination related work

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) is once again up in arms against the non-academic duties being given to teachers in the state. Earlier, the preparation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), kept the teacher BLOs (Booth Level Officers) away from school education. And now, following the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY), the Health Department has assigned computer teachers and other staff the task of managing enrollment camps. These duties included data entry, operating portals and documentation to create health cards for the public.

DTF state finance secretary and district president Ashwini Awasthi alleged that last month, the state government had left school education in the hands of Almighty. "The current government and the Education Minister have repeatedly talked about teachers only doing education-related tasks but the government engages them in non-academic work all throughout the year. The administration assigns non-educational duties to the teachers and then classroom teaching suffers. At a time when several teachers are busy with exam duties for non-board classes in schools, the administration has assigned a large number of teachers for the Chief Minister's Health Scheme duty."

The district administration in Amritsar has assigned the duties of 55 teachers away from their residence for MMSY, despite the orders earlier that Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Sewa Kendras will be used for enrollment instead.

Earlier, about 20,000 teachers were already assigned BLO duties and kept out of school for about one and a half months for SIR and other poll-related duties during the exam preparations period. The organisation has strongly condemned these untimely non-educational duties and strongly demanded new recruitment from the government.

Teachers argued that the duties were assigned during crucial periods, including impending practical and final exams, which disrupted their primary academic focus.

Gurbinder Singh Khairah, another member of DTF, said that arrangements should instead be made to provide jobs to the unemployed for the Chief Minister's Health Scheme and other administrative duties.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

