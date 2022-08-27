After six years, differently abled woman sent back to Karnataka

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 26

A mother of two, 35-year-old differently abled Padma was sent back to her parent state Karnataka to be reunited with her family.

Escorted by two women cops, a male cop and an attendant, she was sent back home by train recently. She would stay at Aftercare Home for Mentally Retarded and Women Social Service Complex in Bengaluru where staff would approach her family to take her back.

During her stay here, she was put up at Sehyog Half Way Home, a government-run intellectual disability centre, which is situated in the Nari Niketan, for nearly six years. The destitute woman faced different issues like language, food habits and cultural gap. Her intellectual disability was found to be 50 per cent and intelligence quotient 67 per cent.

Earlier, she was dispatched to the Sehyog Half Way Home on the directions of the court. She was not mentally sound enough to converse and convey her address. Her leg was injured and her address was found missing in records.

Savita Rani, Superintendent of Sehyog Half Way Home, said her unique disability ID was formed and a counsellor was hired. The psychiatrist counselled her and gave her treatment. Subsequently, she normalised. But then language barrier did not allow much to know about antecedents. So, a translator well conversed in Kannada and Hindi was hired. Eventually, she gave out the mobile number of her brother and address of her home. Now her family was reluctant to take her back, she said. Asked about the reason, they did not give a clear reply.

Officials of the Department of Women and Social Security narrated the matter with their counterpart in Karnataka, the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens. Then they persistently followed it up with the department so that she could return to her cultural and linguistic background.