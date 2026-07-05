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Home / Amritsar / After tip-off, 2 held with four Glock pistols

After tip-off, 2 held with four Glock pistols

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:02 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Acting on a tip-off, the Rajasansi police have arrested two persons and recovered four Glock pistols, allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, along with seven magazines and nine live bullets from their possession.

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Those arrested were identified as Harman Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Jhanjoti village falling under the Rajasansi police station here.

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According to information, the Rajasansi police received specific inputs that the duo was roaming in the area and they had some sophisticated weapons. Following this, a police patrolling party intercepted a scooter. During search, the police recovered the consignment of weapons from them. They could not give satisfactory answers to police questioning.

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They were arrested and a case under the Arms Act was registered against them. They were produced before the court, which sent them to police custody for further interrogation.

The police were trying to establish the source of the weapons, which were apparently smuggled from Pakistan.

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