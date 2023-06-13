After victory, veterans believe ‘future is bright’ for women’s hockey

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Veteran hockey players are enthusiastic about women hockey after India beat South Korea 2-1 to lift maiden Women’s Junior Asia Cup.

Six star players of this border district were members of the Indian hockey men and women teams which had figured in the 2021 Olympics. These players were Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Simranjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Gurjit Kaur.

Gurjit of Miadia Kalan village, which falls in border tehsil of Ajnala, was the only local woman in the 2021 Olympic bronze winning Indian women hockey team. As a drag- flicker, she became an asset for her team. Her sister Pardeep Kaur, who had been a goalkeeper with the national women team from 2010 to 2016, said outstanding performance of the junior team meant that the future of women hockey would be strong in coming years.