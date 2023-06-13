After victory, veterans believe ‘future is bright’ for women’s hockey

Amritsar, June 12
Veteran hockey players are enthusiastic about women hockey after India beat South Korea 2-1 to lift maiden Women’s Junior Asia Cup.
Six star players of this border district were members of the Indian hockey men and women teams which had figured in the 2021 Olympics. These players were Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Simranjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Gurjit Kaur.
Gurjit of Miadia Kalan village, which falls in border tehsil of Ajnala, was the only local woman in the 2021 Olympic bronze winning Indian women hockey team. As a drag- flicker, she became an asset for her team. Her sister Pardeep Kaur, who had been a goalkeeper with the national women team from 2010 to 2016, said outstanding performance of the junior team meant that the future of women hockey would be strong in coming years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline