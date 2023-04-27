After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 26

Taking serious cognisance of the video of a sub-inspector of traffic police who was accused of demanding bribe, the police have arrested the police official concerned, identified as Paramjit Singh.

On the directions of Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh, the police have registered a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. Further department inquiry was also initiated against him. The case was registered following a complaint by cement trader Sagar Kehar, a resident of Chheharta.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) confirmed the development and said the incident had brought a bad name to a disciplined force.

Yesterday, a video had gone viral on the social media in which an individual was seen giving money to a man dropping the name of SI Paramjit Singh. Sagar Kehar said the traffic police stopped his truck in the Ranjit Avenue area. He said he went to the spot in his car and had a black sheet on the rear windshield. The cop said he would have to pay Rs 20,000 as challan, he said.

He said that he told the cop that he was a trader and usually kept cash in the car and kept a black sheet so that nobody could see inside. Meanwhile, a man came and tried to remove the sheet who he thought was a cop. Later, the man said that he could settle the matter for Rs 3,000 in reply to which he said he had cash in his office located near Court Chowk. He then alleged that the SI gave him his scooter and sent him with Sagar to bring the amount.

When the man came, they made a video of the entire incident and uploaded it on social media. The SI later refuted the allegations while adding that he did not know of this.

Bhandal appealed to the people to make a video if any traffic or other policeman demanded bribe from them. He said appropriate action would be taken.