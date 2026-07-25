After years of neglect, Daburji shuts doors on political leaders

Residents of Daburji village have decided to boycott all political parties until their long-pending sewage and water drainage problem is resolved, taking a cue from the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demanding accountability from the government.

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On Friday, villagers came together to announce that no political party or its representatives would be allowed to campaign or enter the village until its basic civic issues are addressed. They have also put up a board outside the village declaring the political boycott.

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Balwinder Kaur, a village elder, said residents had voted for the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party at different times, but none of them, despite being in power, addressed the village’s concerns.

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“For the past 10 years, every monsoon has left our streets and homes inundated with water and mud, making life miserable,” she said. She alleged that political leaders make tall promises during elections but disappear after securing votes.

“Bibi Jeevan Jyot Kaur came to our house once to seek votes. She never returned. Matlab hunda tey aonde eh (they only visit for their own benefit). We refuse to be fooled anymore,” she said. Davinderpal Singh, a retired Army officer and resident of the village, said, “Congress ney saanu laareyan di roti khwayi, AAP ne tey oh v ni khwayi (Congress served us bread of excuses, while AAP did not even do that). We were told that the NHAI would lay a drainage pipeline as part of the highway flyover project. We have submitted multiple letters, memorandums and representations and met political leaders, including MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, but no one has resolved the issue.”

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He added that six months had passed, but the Amritsar Municipal Corporation had failed to act. “The NHAI told us it would provide funds for the sewerage project to the Municipal Corporation, which would execute the work. Daburji has been under the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction for more than 40 years.” Villagers said that although Daburji falls within the municipal limits and residents regularly pay house tax, the village continues to be deprived of basic civic amenities.

“The sewerage project appears to exist only on paper,” alleged Paramjit Singh, former village sarpanch. “Six months ago, we met Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Shergill. He did not even know where Daburji was located. On official records, the sewerage work appears to have been completed, but nothing has been done on the ground.”

Frustrated by years of inaction, villagers have now decided to intensify their agitation and warned that protests would follow if the authorities continue to ignore their demands.

“Let them come asking for votes. We will first ask them to count the development works they have carried out here,” Paramjit Singh said.