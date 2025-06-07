After years of neglect, restoration of Golden Gate begins

After years of neglect, the iconic Golden Gate of Amritsar is finally undergoing restoration. The municipal corporation has initiated refurbishment work by hiring a private firm to bring back the fading grandeur of the monumental structure. Originally constructed in 2016 during the SAD-BJP government’s tenure as a part of their city beautification drive, the Golden Gate was intended to serve as a majestic welcome to visitors arriving from across the country and abroad through the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road.

Built at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore, the gate was once admired for its striking golden dome and architectural elegance. However, over the years, lack of regular maintenance has taken a toll on its appearance. Dust and pollution have dulled its golden sheen, rust has corroded sections of the iron framework, and peepal plants have taken root in crevices, further damaging the structure and its aesthetics.

Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineer (Civil), MC, said a team of experts has been engaged to restore the gate to its former glory. He stated that rusted iron plates were the primary concern. Workers began restoration on Monday, starting with the removal of rust, after which the surface will be repainted in golden colour to revive its original look.

Apart from the physical damage, locals and visitors have also raised concerns over functional issues at the site. The barricades placed by the police beneath the gate are creating obstructions for commuters, adding to the structure’s woes. Many believe that such an important landmark deserves better upkeep and coordinated efforts between civic bodies and enforcement agencies.

PC Sharma, a local activist, said, “Whether the restoration work will live up to expectations remains to be seen, but for now, efforts are finally underway to polish the city’s golden welcome. This symbolic structure is the city’s visual appeal and attract lakhs of pilgrims and tourists every year.”