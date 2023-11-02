Age-old bazaars selling festive savouries face competition from branded products

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, November 1

The centuries-old Mishri Bazaar, known for dishing out sugar-based edible toy candies, is usually abuzz with activity during the festive season. Same goes for several shops making traditional festive savouries at Kila Bhangian Bazaar and in the bylanes of walled city. These markets that have been a part of the city’s cultural and commercial landscape are now reeling under the pressure of competing with ‘branded’ products that seem to have replaced the traditional sweets and giveaways.

In Mishri Bazaar, there are now a handful of shops making small bowls of edible sugar. These small bowls are used as a symbol of shagun (good luck) during festivals or other occasions. “There was a time when we had so many orders to finish that we had to hire people for the festive season. Also, people used to gift traditional sweets and savouries earlier and buy them for their kids. Now, everyone likes to buy fancy stuff, we only get a handful of orders,” shared Madan Mohan, a shopkeeper in Padpujian Bazaar, which is a 50-year-old establishment selling festive and winter savouries.

Another trader, Rajiv, who has been running his small shop at Mishri Bazaar for the last seven years, said that most shopkeepers have now shifted the business of preparing mishri and meethe channe for gurdwaras as well as making foxnuts, pickels and jams. These candied toys sell at a nominal price of Rs 20-50 per piece or two.

The absence of a good marketing strategy and change in eating habits of the people are the reasons why the trade is disappearing. Also, the changing lifestyle and ample gifting options on offer today in the festival market have spoiled people for choices. “These traditional savouries are sold without any branding or marketing, therefore, not many people find them interesting. There is also the factor of most people decreasing their consumption of sweets or sugar as they do not consider it healthy,” shared Rajiv.

If it’s not about dwindling sales and the decreasing trend of replacing traditional savouries with packaged foods, the shutting down of local shops is also changing the nature of these age-old bazaars. “Mishri Bazaar is known for these sugar-candied edible toys, it is part of its identity. As more shops suffer low sales, soon we will only be left with just the nomenclature,” said Madan Mohan.