Agent arrested for duping woman

PHAGWARA, FEBRUARY 11
The Nakodar city police have arrested a travel agent for duping a woman of Rs six lakh on the pretext of sending her children abroad.
Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gurprit Singh of Kapurthala.
Sarabjit Kaur, a resident Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot, complained to the police that she paid Rs six lakh to Gurprit for sending her two sons abroad. However, the suspect neither sent them abroad nor returned the money.
The DSP said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act was registered in this regard.
