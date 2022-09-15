Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 14

Farmers and officials of the Powercom have come at loggerhead over the power theft cases in which as many as 15 consumers were found stealing power by a team of the officials, led by SDO Jhabal, a few days back. Meanwhile, the farmers’ dharna entered the second day here today. They are demanding waiver of the penalty imposed by Powercom officials on consumers who were found stealing power.

Today, they blocked the office of SDO Powercom, Jhabal. Jasbir Singh Gandiwind , district president, BKU (ED), said they would continue their protest till the penalty was not waived off.

On the other hand, unions of the Powercom employees and officials in their meeting held on Wednesday in Tarn Taran decided to remain shut the official work in the Jhabal and Sarai Amanat Khan subdivision for indefinite period, as a result Powercom offices remained closed today.

Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, leader of the Powercom employees, said they would shut the office till the accused consumers booked by the Jhabal police for power theft were not arrested.

In another report, more than 20 consumers of Dode, Chhapa and other villages had been booked by the anti-power theft police, Verka, on Wednesday. An official of the Jhabal police said we were keeping a close watch on the activities of both the parties and no one would be allowed to take law in his hands.