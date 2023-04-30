Agri Dept appeals to farmers not to burn crop residue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

As the harvesting of the wheat crop is nearly over and most of the farmers have also made hay from the crop residue, the Agriculture Department has appealed to them not to burn the stubble in fields as it causes pollution and damage to soil health.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The harms of the burning of crop residue in the fields are well known as it causes air pollutions, damages soil health, burns friendly pests and nearby trees.”

On the other hand if the stubble is allowed to decompose in the fields it reduces the requirement for the fertilisers during the next group, he said. “ A large number of farmers have stopped burning crop residue in the fields during the past few years. This year we are hopeful that more farmers will join the campaign,” he said, adding that field officers of the department are regularly organising awareness programmes in the district.

The chief agriculture officer said that burning of crop residue every season causes large number of road accidents as the smoke causes a cover on the roads which decreases visibility.