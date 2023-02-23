Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

Ahead of the wheat harvesting season, the Agriculture Department has started preparations to deal with the burning of crop residue in fields. Sharing the action plan to combat this illegal practice, officials are working on ensuring availability of machines for alternate management of the crop residue and creating awareness among the farming community.

The officials stated that the department would also appoint nodal officers and cluster officers to keep an eye on the burning of crop residue in fields. Chief Agriculture Officer, Amritsar, Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said the department was also identifying the villages from where a large number of stubble burning cases were reported during the previous season.

“The department would run extensive awareness campaigns in these villages and motivate farmers to shun the practice of burning,” said Dr Jatinder Singh Gill. The department would ensure that small and marginal farmers, who do not have the new machines for management of crop residue, were made available on time from block offices. Farmers would be made aware of the custom hiring centres from where they could get these machines on rent.