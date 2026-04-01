Agri Dept officials inspect units to check urea misuse in Amritsar

The Joint Director of Agriculture (Engineering), Jagdish Singh, along with his team, conducted an inspection in the district on Tuesday to check alleged misuse of subsidised urea in dyeing and plywood industries.

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The team included Agriculture Officer Dr Bakshish Singh, ADO Ketan, and other district agriculture officials. During the visit, several industrial units were checked to verify whether subsidised urea, meant only for agricultural use, was being diverted for industrial purposes.

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Jagdish Singh said that the consumption of urea in Punjab has been rising continuously. There are indications that subsidised urea may be used in industries, which is illegal. He added that a statewide drive is underway to prevent such misuse and similar inspections are being carried out across districts, including Amritsar.

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Chief Agriculture Officer, Amritsar, Dr Gursahib Singh instructed all fertiliser dealers to clear their stock through POS machines and ensure that fertilisers are sold strictly according to farmers’ needs. He warned that unnecessary sale of urea must be avoided and strict action will be taken against any dealer found supplying fertilisers to industrial units.

During the visit, the Joint Director also held a meeting with block-level agriculture officers. He directed them to carry out regular inspections of fertiliser shops, feed units and plywood industries.