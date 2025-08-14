Agri experts focus on DSR to save water

A field day-cum-travel seminar was held at Chhina Bidhi Chand village by PAU-Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), Tarn Taran, during which agricultural experts, including Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), visited the fields where direct seeding of rice technique have been used.

Dr Parvinder Singh, in charge of FASC, said that the event focused on DSR which is a technique to help save water and reduce costs. Dr Bhullar shared updates on the latest research from PAU and encouraged farmers to adopt the DSR technique.

Dr Hari Ram, Head of Agronomy at PAU, advised farmers to use PAU-recommended crop varieties and farming practices to improve crop yield and reduce costs.

Dr Jasvir Singh Gill, Senior Agronomist, suggested using a Lucky Seed Drill, a machine that sows seeds and sprays herbicide at the same time, helping with weed control. Dr Amit Kaul, Extension Scientist, talked about proper management of fertilisers and weeds in paddy and basmati fields. Dr Navjot Singh Brar, Agronomist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dr Gurwinder Singh, Block Agricultural Officer and Dr Parminder Singh Sandhu advised farmers to consult university experts when using DSR to get better results.