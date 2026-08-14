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Home / Amritsar / Agri varsity holds awareness camp on crop residue management

Agri varsity holds awareness camp on crop residue management

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Associate Director Bikramjit Singh said, “Instead of removing paddy straw from the fields or burning it, we should incorporate it into the soil."
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With the stubble burning season approaching, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Amritsar, under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Thursday organised an awareness camp on scientific crop residue management at Mehalanwal village. The programme was held in collaboration with PAU’s Directorate of Extension Education, ICAR-ATARI Zone-I and Clean Air Punjab.

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Addressing farmers at the beginning of the camp, Associate Director Bikramjit Singh said, “Instead of removing paddy straw from the fields or burning it, we should incorporate it into the soil. This helps improve soil fertility and health while also contributing to environmental protection.”

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The KVK team provided farmers with detailed information on various crop residue management machines recommended by PAU. Raminder Kaur, an expert on the subject, explained the use of different machines, including the smart seeder, surface seeder and happy seeder, and sensitised farmers about their role in effective paddy straw management. She said the KVK remained committed to providing farmers with technical knowledge and training related to all aspects of agriculture.

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Additionally, literature related to crop residue management and various agricultural practices was also distributed among the farmers. Progressive farmers Inderjit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Varinder Singh, among others, shared their experiences of straw conservation and management. They also encouraged fellow farmers to refrain from burning paddy straw and adopt proper management practices.

“The main objective of the camp was to educate farmers about scientific techniques for crop residue management and promote environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices,” said Bikramjit Singh.

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