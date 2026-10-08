Agriculture Department organises farmer training camp at Jandiala Guru

The Punjab Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare recently organised a district-level farmer training camp and agricultural exhibition at Inder Farm, Jandiala Guru, to provide farmers with technical information on the sowing and management of rabi crops.

The camp was organised under the guidance of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Director (Agriculture) Dr Gurjeet Singh Brar and Deputy Commissioner Dalvinderjit Singh.

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Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated the camp. ADC (Urban Development) S Rupinder Pal Singh and Amritsar Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh were also present during the programme.

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ETO advised farmers to use fertilisers and pesticides only when necessary and strictly in accordance with soil-test reports and recommendations from agricultural experts.

He urged farmers to participate in departmental training camps to learn about modern farming techniques and take up allied activities to supplement their income.

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He said the government was making efforts to ensure the availability of canal water for agriculture and provide farmers with the necessary support and technical guidance.

Experts urged farmers not to burn paddy straw, citing its adverse impact on the environment, soil fertility and public health. They advised farmers to manage crop residue properly and adopt suitable techniques to ensure timely sowing of the next crop.