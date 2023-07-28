Agriculture staff to donate 1-day salary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 27

To support the relief measures launched by the state government for the victims of floods and rains, employees of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, including Agriculture Development Officer and Horticulture Development Officer, have decided to donate their one-day salary, stated a communication issued by the Plant Doctors Association, an organisation of the employees.

The organisation stands with the people of Punjab in this difficult time, association’s spokesperson Dr Gurloveleen Singh Sidhu said. He said that taking inspiration from Minister of Agriculture Gurmeet Singh Khuddia, the employees too have decided to donate a part of their salary.

