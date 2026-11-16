AGTF busts gangster Afridi’s network, nabs 5 in Tarn Taran

In a major breakthrough following the deportation of wanted gangster Gurwinder Singh, alias Afridi, from Ethiopia, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with the Tarn Taran police, has arrested five key operatives of his criminal network and recovered 11 illegal pistols and 191 live cartridges from their possession.

The development comes amid the intensified campaign against organised crime launched on the directions of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav disclosed the arrests here on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Gandiwind, Tarn Taran; Jaswinder Singh, alias Munsi, of Talwandi Sobha Singh, Tarn Taran; Karanveer, alias Karan, of Kale Ke village, Tarn Taran; Ranjit Rana of Bhojoke village, Tarn Taran; and Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, of Ruknewala village, Ferozepur.

The police recovered five 9mm pistols, five .30-bore pistols and one .32-bore pistol, along with 191 live cartridges.

Advertisement

The arrests follow the deportation of gangster Gurwinder Singh, alias Afridi, from Ethiopia on November 8. During sustained custodial interrogation, he reportedly made crucial disclosures about the identities and operational roles of several associates who were actively running his criminal syndicate in Punjab.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations had revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly involved in more than 15 criminal cases, including firing incidents linked to extortion. They were also suspected of involvement in cross-border arms smuggling at the behest of foreign-based handlers, who allegedly assigned them various serious criminal activities in Punjab.

The DGP added that further investigation was underway to establish the complete backward and forward linkages of the network, identify other associates and dismantle the wider criminal syndicate.

Advertisement

Sharing details of the operation, the Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), AGTF, Promod Ban, said that immediately after gangster Afridi was brought back to India on November 8, a specialised investigation was initiated to dismantle his criminal network and trace its backward and forward linkages.

Acting on disclosures made by Afridi, the AGTF, in close coordination with the Tarn Taran police, conducted an intelligence-led investigation to identify the shooters and their logistical supporters, establish their individual roles and trace the illegal weapons used by them.