Ahead of 2027 Assembly polls, AAP goes all out to woo voters

In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, to be held early next year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is going all out to woo all categories of voters.

Being in power, the party has all government resources to engage all sections of voters — farmers, women, and people of different castes and professions.

After their on-off love with farmers, the AAP is now ready to offer them doles in the shape of subsidies and new schemes that will promote crop diversification, and, in turn, give a fillip to the sagging agrarian economy.

The local industry — large, medium, and small scale — will soon get incentives as the government prepares to unveil its industrial policy in February.

But the biggest voter outreach moves, undoubtedly, will be the universal health insurance launched by the government for three crore Punjabis on Thursday, and the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000, to be given to women in the next financial year (beginning April 1).

It is speculated that women will get a lump-sum amount for either five or ten months (Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000), just before the model code of conduct for the Vidhan Sabha polls comes into effect.

These moves, coupled with the 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers, are expected to keep the AAP at the forefront in the state’s political arena.

The government has started appointing prominent leaders of various castes as chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and members of welfare boards constituted for different castes — these people, it is believed, will act as the party’s vote-garners in their respective communities.

Since it is widely believed that ‘traditional’ political parties have a strong cadre base as compared to the AAP, the ruling party is making a bid to engage the youth in party organisation by trying to reconstitute 12,000 youth clubs in villages by roping in their own men, amongst a slew of other “voter-wooing” initiatives.

The Hindus, who constitute 38 per cent of voters, will be offered free shows of ‘Humare Ram’, a hugely popular theatrical presentation based on the ‘Ramayana’. As many as 40 shows will be held in the state after August.

Also, for the first time, boards to assess the needs of and give solutions to General category Hindus — Khatri Arora Welfare Board and Swarankar Welfare Board (for goldsmiths) — have been constituted, amongst 21 such bodies.

This is reportedly being done to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in check, which is aiming to make rapid inroads in the poll-bound state.

Since most of these incentives require money, the cash-strapped government has realised that the quick way to make money is through the real estate sector, and by being in the good books of the trader community.

Their two main concerns — policy initiatives that boost their business, and freedom from extortion by gangsters — are now being addressed on war footing.

Many policies have been introduced to promote the real estate sector, which have borne fruit, with the state’s Non-Tax Revenue kitty growing by leaps and bounds.

The Achilles Heel for the ruling party, however, seems to be its attempt to garner support from Panthic voters.

Most efforts to wean them away from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and splinter Akali factions and the Congress, have, so far, failed to get a good response.