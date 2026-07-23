Ahead of Assembly poll, teachings of Guru Ravidas take centre stage

Eyeing the Punjab Assembly elections to be held next year and growing focus on the state’s Ravidassia community, the Punjab Government has announced a series of programmes across the state to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas.

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Now, as part of the initiative, a documentary based on the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas is being screened in various villages of Amritsar district through a special documentary van.

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On Tuesday evening, the documentary van, which has been touring remote border villages, reached Devidaspura and Dhirekot villages in Jandiala Guru. Previously, it toured villages in Beas and also screened the documentary at Dolonangal village in the Baba Bakala.

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According to the government, a 30-minute documentary is being shown through mobile LED vans across 13,000 villages in Punjab.

The scheduled mass screening of the documentary on the LED screen installed on the van happens after public announcement is made and all villagers, especially young voters gather.

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Drawing inspiration from Guru Ravidas’s message of equality, devotion to God, humanity and universal brotherhood, the government officials said: “The documentary is an attempt to familiarise the young generation with our cultural and religious icons.” Content-wise, the documentary highlights the life of Guru Ravidas, showing his journey from his birth city of Varanasi to his travels through Punjab.

His significant contribution towards social reform and his teachings on human values, social equality, universal brotherhood, selfless service and the dignity of labour make for a moral centre of the film. Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, Dalwinderjit Singh, IAS, while launching the initiative stated that the Punjab Government was committed to taking the teachings of Guru Ravidas to every household and further strengthening the values of equality, brotherhood and humanity in society. He added that the screening of the documentary through the van would continue in various villages across the district in the coming days.

From an electoral perspective, a government campaign around Guru Ravidas’s legacy holds significance as his teachings and identity are deeply connected with Punjab’s social and political landscape.

The recent political activities are being seen as a larger effort by parties to connect with the Dalit community. The BJP too seems to have realised the fact and the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jalandhar and the flagging off of Sant Ravidas Express points towards the larger Dalit outreach by political parties before the Assembly elections.